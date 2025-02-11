WWE News: George Kittle In Attendance At This Week’s Raw, Paul Ellering Praises Authors of Pain

– George Kittle was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The NFL star attended Monday’s show and was shown in the front row during the episode, as you can see below:

George Kittle rocking a Penta shirt and hitting the 'YEET' in Nashville for #RAWonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Yx1J4oVhRg — Netflix (@netflix) February 11, 2025

– Paul Ellering took to Twitter to hype the Authors of Pain following all three men’s WWE release. The trio were among the WWE releases over the weekend and Ellering posted to Twitter:

“.@WWE I am tired of the talking heads. Akam and Rezar can, without a doubt beat any Tag Team in the business today. Pedigree check. LOD 2.O”