WWE News: George Kittle In Attendance At This Week’s Raw, Paul Ellering Praises Authors of Pain

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
George Kittle WWE Raw 2-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

– George Kittle was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE Raw. The NFL star attended Monday’s show and was shown in the front row during the episode, as you can see below:

– Paul Ellering took to Twitter to hype the Authors of Pain following all three men’s WWE release. The trio were among the WWE releases over the weekend and Ellering posted to Twitter:

“.@WWE I am tired of the talking heads. Akam and Rezar can, without a doubt beat any Tag Team in the business today. Pedigree check.

LOD 2.O”

