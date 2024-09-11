WWE News: Giulia Gets Win In NXT Debut, Funaki Appears As Translator

Giulia was victorious in her first match in NXT, defeating Chelsea Green on this week’s show. The new NXT star picked up a strong win against Green on Tuesday night’s episode, getting the win with a Northern Lights Bomb. You can see highlights from the match below.

– Giulia appeared later in the episode in NXT GM Ava’s office, with Funaki as her translator. Roxanne Perez came in and said that Giulia wouldn’t be taking the division from her, and Giulia bypassed Funaki to say Perez was scared and should be.