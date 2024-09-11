Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.10.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as normal, and tonight we have a loaded episode for USA Network week. Tonight’s show will see Jordynne Grace defend the TNA Knockouts Championship in an open challenge, while Trick Williams and Pete Dunne will settle their differences in a Last Man Standing match. Plus we’ll see Giulia make her NXT in-ring debut against Chelsea Green, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Charlie Dempsey defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Je’Von Evans, and Oba Femi battling a mystery opponent hired by Tony D’Angelo. Sounds like a really fun show!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We get a quick preview of tonight’s show.

* Earlier today, Trick survived the NXT Parking Lot where Jaida Parker was hanging out with a bat. Giulia and Jordynne Grace also survived the NXT Parking Lot, both with Jaida and her bat in the background.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Tag Team Championship because fuck my fingers, I guess.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The Street Profits

Ford starts off with Axiom and they circle and lock up. Ford with a headlock, he’s shot into the ropes and runs Axiom over. Ford chills in the corner until Axiom gets up, then hits a few waistlock takedowns. Back to the headlock, into the ropes and they leap over each other, Axiom with am armdrag that gets turned into a headlock again.

Wristlock by Ford, Axiom flips out of it and hits a dropkick. Dawkins in and body blocks Axiom, who goes back into the corner and Frazer tags in. Frazer into the ropes and leaps into a kick on Dawkins, sending him o9utside. Frazer goes for the dive, but Dawkins nails him and comes in to knock him down. Frazer manages to pull Dawkins into the turnbuckle and Axiom tags in, DDT and a cover for two.

Waistlock by Axiom, he puts Dawkins into the ropes and Frazer with a kick, he tags in, double superkick and a cover for two. Axiom tags back in for a sleeper hold. Dawkins rolls him off and hits an exploder suplex, but Frazer makes the tag. Ford gets the hot tag, knocks Axiom off the apron and runs over Frazer a couple times before hitting a lariat. Kick combo, the last one misses and Frazer springboards from the apron but gets caught with a uranage. Ford off the ropes, standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Frazer with a jawbreaker but Ford dropkicks him out of the ring. Axiom in but gets pushed by Dawkins into a back suplex for two. Ford back in and things get chaotic, Axiom with a superkick, frog splash, Frazer tags in and hits a 450 for a nearfall to shock Frazer. Axiom up top, high low combo, cover but Dawkins shoves Frazer into the pin to break it up.

Dawkins tags in and grabs Axiom’s legs, setting him up, and climbs up top — but Axiom is up and hits a kick. Frazer tags in, Axiom with the Spanish fly. Ford shoves Axiom into the ropes to crotch Frazer! Ford tags in! SUPER BLOCKBUSTER! Cover — and Tama Tonga is out here to attack him!

Winner: Axiom & Nathan Frazer by DQ (7:50)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Damn fine match to start the show until the run-in. Now it makes sense why the Profits were used in this spot, and I’m okay with that.

THE BLOODLINE (minus Solo Sikoa) IS HERE! They lay out everyone and set up Dawkins — Swanton by Jacob Fatu! The Bloodline stands tall!

* We get the NXT Anonymous video of Tony D’Angelo paying a mystery man to take out Oba Femi.

* We get the video package for Giulia, featuring her appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver and a montage of her action from STARDOM and Marigold. She says she’s so excited, and then we get her debut at Giulia with influencer reactions. And finally we get her appearance last week, taking out Chelsea and challenging Roxy for the NXT Women’s Championship for The CW debut of NXT.

Giulia vs. Chelsea Green

Chelsea talks shit and slaps Giulia, who laughs and shoves Chelsea. She grabs Chelsea and slams her into the corner, then throws her across the ring. Giulia charges in with a leaping hip smash, then goes up top for a front missile dropkick. Giulia goes for a suplex, Green blocks it and locks in a waistlock, slap but Giulia fires back. Irish whip reversed, Green with a pump kick. She charges but gets nailed, Giulia off the ropes into the Spider Web! She has it locked in in the center of the ring.

Green gets to the ropes but is immediately rolled up for two. Giulia goes for a knee but Green begs off. She goes to the apron, Giulia with a knee through the ropes and wraps Green up for a smack. Green grabs Giulia’s arm and leaps to the floor to snap it against the ropes, buts Giulia in the corner and goes up for a sleeper for four. She gets GHiulia in a headscissors but Giulia walks her into the middle of the ring — Green slides out and hits a German suplex. She takes Giulia down with a German suplex for two, Giulia with an immediate rollup for two.

Green has Giulia in a bodyscissors, they trade some pins and Giulia turns around to batter Green with strikes. Green escapes and gets immediately nailed with a kick. Back suplex, she stalks Green and hits a charging kick to the head. Green to the apron, Giulia out to the floor and she grabs Green for a NECKBREAKER OFF THE APRON!

Giulia throws Chelsea in and follows, Green rolls all the way across the ring to the floor. Giulia follows and Green pulls her into the commentary booth. She throws Giulia into the booth and throws her OVER the booth, then laughs maniacally. She grabs Giulia and throws her into the ring, climbs up top and goes for the missile dropkick but Giulia moves! Knee to the jaw! Northern Lights Bomb, cover gets three.

Winner: Giulia (6:53)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: There are times when a much-hyped star stumbles a bit in their first match because of the changes of WWE ring and style. This was not one of those times. Giulia came in, looked like a star and beat a member of the main roster in a very good match. Not much more you could ask for.

* Blake Howard asks Trick about his LMS match with Dunne. He says he’s never been in such a match, but it’s not going to stop him from getting his title match. October 1st, Chicago, Ethan Page, he’ll be there and Dunne won’t stop him. He says Dunne is a class one Butch and one of his best opponents, but he will be the Last Man Standing.

* We see a video of Jordynne Grace in the NXT Performance Center and talking about the importance of the TNA Knockouts Title. So why an open challenge? The NXT Women’s Division is stacked from top to bottom and the more formidable women she beats, the more she adds to its legacy. She tells NXT to bring their best.

* We are in a barber shop where Lexis King is getting his ridiculous beard tended to. He shows a video from TikTok of King laying out Oro Mensah and getting the cheap win against him last week. He says he’s Oro’s Daddy now and then checks out his beard — until Oro comes in and attacks!

* The woman in the locker room are buzzing about the open challenge and Kelani says she’s excited for Lola. Fatal Instinct come in and mock everyone, with Jacy asking who’s stepping up to the plate. Lola says that they should step up and Jacy says they don’t tell her what to do. It turns into a near-brawl and Fatal Instinct leave.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans

Round One (0 – 0)

Circle and lockup to start, Dempsey with a hip tops. Another lockup, Dempsey with a suplex and he locks in an elbowlock. Evans up but Dempsey has the wristlock on, Evans flips through and puts Dempsey on the mat.

Evans traps Dempsey’s arm and it does to a writlock, Dempsey backs out of it but Evans puts him back on the mat. Fireman’s carry from Dempsey but Evans keeps it locked in — monkey flip and Evans isn’t letting go! Dempsey finally breaks it but Evans puts Dempsey on the mat and locks it back in!

Dempsey gets Evans in the corner and hits a kneelift, he flips Evans onto the mat and then does it again. Dempsey traps the arm, puts his shoulders on the mat for one. Again for one, Evans bridges but Dempsey gets on him. They flip on each other, Evans with a springboard rana as time expires.

Round Two (0 – 0)

Evans charges at the bell but Dempsey dodges. Evans tries for a German suplex but Evans holds onto the corner, he flips over Dempsey for a sunset flip but Dempsey stays on his feet. A battle of backslides, Dempsey charges into the corner and slams Evans’ head into the corner. Dragon suplex gets a pin. And we’re into PIP break.

Round Three (1 – 0 Dempsey)

We’re back with 45 secnds left and Evans hits a small package for two. He knocks Demspey down with elbows, gets sent into the corner but hits a kick to Dempsey. Twisting springboard splash gets three!

Round Four (1 – 1)

Evans leaps in for a big forearm at the bell and hits a chop. Shoulders in the corner to the gut, Dempsey into the ropes for a kneelift takedown. Dropkick sends Dempsey to the outside, Evans goes to dive through the ropes but Dempsey nails him and yanks him into the middle rope.

Back in and Dempsey with a big kick to the head, cover gets a nearfall. Dempsey nails a neckbreaker, then another. He covers for two and goes straight into elbows to the shoulder and neck. Dempsey locks in a front facelock to wear Evans down, Evans fights to his feet but Dempsey with the bodyscissors. Evans grabs Dempsey for a suplex out of the guillotine choke!

Both men up, Dempsey with Euro uppercuts but Evans fires back. Demspey with a double underhook suplex, bridge, kickout at two and Dempsey with the guillotine until the bell.

Dempsey keeps the hold on through the bell and Cedric Alexander is here to help break it up.

Round Five (1 – 1)

Evans with a sunset flip to start for two. Big Superman punch, Dempsey fires back and they trade shots. Evans with a springboard right into a shot from Dempsey. Full nelson, Evans escapes and rolls Dempsey up for two. off the ropes with a big kick, springboard clothesline and Dempsey rolls to the ropes. Cover and Myles Borne puts Dempsey’s feet on the ropes. Alexander dives on Borne!

Evans caught in a waistlock, German suplex but Evans on his feet. He tosses Dempsey over the top and then dives OVER THE TURNBUCKLE onto Dempsey! Wren distracts the ref — Tavion Heights takes out Evans and rolls him in for a cover.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: The match played well to both people’s strengths and made Evans look great, while also providing a big moment for Tavion’s return. Win win.

* Rosemary talks about how once upon a time, the Hive called out and asked why she had allied with Wendy Choo. She says there are many reasons — one to be revealed tonight, one next week and one a warning to Lyra and Tatum. They made their bed, but did they take a look at what’s hiding beneath it? You never know what’s creeping behind your door. A lot can go wrong when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed. And scarier than that? Not having someone to play with. Obviously this is with a bunch of creepy Rosemary/Wendy imagery too.

* Oba Femi WALKS backstage.

* Sarah is with Ethan Page who says they’re back to NX-Me. He tells everyone to take a good, hard look at the NXT Champion who is responsible for the era they’re in and will continue to be in. Asked who he’s rooting for, he says he’s not afraid of Pete Dunne unlike everyone. Sarah says Trick then? Ethan says no, Trick is still chasing ghosts and had the Whoop That Trick era but can’t capture lighting in a bottle again. He’s rooting for himself because he can watch them destroy each other and pick up the scraps in Hicago.

* Blanca Belar and Jade Cargill are going to be in Chicago for NXT’s CW debut.

* Oba Femi comes out for his match! And his opponent is…HAMMERSTONE!

Oba Femi vs. Hammerstone

Staredown to start and a lockup. Femi backs Hammerstone into the ropes, they break and Hammerstone backs Femi up — only to get nailed! Headlock, Hammerstone sends Femi into the ropes, he blocks a hiptoss and picks Hammerstone but, but he slides down the back and slams Femi down. Headlock by Hammerstone, he gets pushed off but kicks Femi in the head and goes up for a front missile dropkick. Femi clotheslined over the top to the floor!

Hammerstone out onto the apron but Femi slaps him down. Femi back in the ring, clothesline to the back of the head and stomps to the spine. Elbowdrops follow it up, Exploder suplex and Femi charges in for a BIG Euro uppercut. Rear chinlock by Femi, Hammerstone gets to his knees but is put back on the mat. Hammerstone back to his feet and gets Femi on his shoulders, Femi elbows out and picks Hammerstone up for a Gorilla press toss! Cover gets two.

Femi charges for a leaping stomp but Hammerstone blocks it. He goozles Femi, who goozles him back. Headbutt by Femi, Hammerstone sent into the corner but he escapes a shoulder charge and Femi hits the ringpost. Hammerstone with chops, Irish whip reversed, Hammerstone with a clothesline to Femi. Release German suplex and another! Hammerstone is psyched — goozle into a choke slam for two-plus.

Hammerstone goes for the Nightmare Pendulum but Femi shoves him off and knocks him down. Pop-up powerbomb gets three.

Winner: Oba Femi (5:25)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Pretty good for the time it received. There wasn’t enough for them to really go all out, but it was a very solid big man battle and Femi continues to look like a star.

* Hank and Tank want a match with Gallows & Anderson. Robert Stone says he’ll talk to Ava and they’re excited. Chase U walk in and Duke says Ridge Holland is scum and he’s getting revenge. He tells Andre Chase to watch from his hospital beg as he gives Ridge a Chase U-sized ass whipping.

* Lash and Jakara are looking ready backstage. Wren walks in and questions whether she should go after the Knockouts Title or Kelani’s. Kelani tells her to focus on the girl doing an open challenge. She wishes Lola luck, Jaida walks in with a bat looking for Fatal Influence and Lola says she is willing to help but Jaida wants to do it alone. She walks off, Kelani says they’re perfect for their debut.

* CM Punk posted to Twitter and praised Giulia’s debut and says he has an idea he’s going to run by Ava.

Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

They brawl to start, Ridge batters Duke back into the corner where he kicks and punches away at him. Whip across the ring, Duke comes out with a big boot. Ridge to the outside, Duke follows and slams Ridge into the apron and then the booth. He clears the booth but Ridge nails him from behind. Irish whip reversed, Ridge sent into the steps. He escapes into the ring, Duke with a springboard into a German suplex!

Ridge to the outside, Duke rolls him in and he escapes out the next side. Duke grabs the trophy, Thea talks him out of using it and Ridge tackles Duke into Riley! He tackles Ridge into the apron, Riley is helped to the back and Ridge charges with a lariat. Repeated elbowdrops and fists. He grabs Duke for a release belly to belly, then kicks him and batters him in the corner.

Scoop slam by Ridge, then knees to the side of the head. He goes for a powerbomb, Duke out the back, rolls Ridge up for one. Powerbomb attempt by Duke, Ridge blocks it and gets nailed by shots. Ridge nails Duke and hits a crossbody, followed by a Jackhammer. Redeemer gets the win.

Winner: Ridge Holland (4:10)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: About what you would expect. Honestly, Duke got more offense than I expected but this was the next step of Ridge tearing apart Chase U so we knew he had to get the win and in a strong fashion.

Ridge attacks Duke post-match and brutalizes him as Thea screams at Ridge. He tosses Duke to the outside and throws him through the guardrail. Thea tries to yell at him to stop, Ridge grab s the guardrail piece and slams it onto Duke. He sets it on the floor, grabs Duke and his a Redeemer into it!

* Jordynne WALKS backstage, stops to stare down Giulia, and heads to the ring.

* We see Pete Dunne backstage. He talks about how it started when he told Trick to figure it out, and says this is the face of as man who’s been figuring it out his whole life. Trick can hide behind his diss tracks all he likes, but tonight he can lose, realize he didn’t figure it out, and watch Dunne go to Chicago to become NXT Champion. Because he’s the bruiserweight and NXT’s Last Man Standing.

* Miz TV is set for NXT’s debut on The CW on October 1st in Chicago.

* We get a recap of The Bloodline interfering in the NXT Tag Team Title match and destroying both teams (but particularly the Street Profits).

* Vic and Booker talk about how the Tag Team Title match was supposed to be The Rascalz. Wes Lee walks in and sends a message to Zachary Wentz, saying he’s the reason Trey isn’t competing. He challenges Wentz to a street fight at NXT Chicago.

* Jordynne Grace is out for her TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge. Her opponent is… SOL RUCA!!

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Sol Ruca

Sol and Jordynne circle and lockup, Grace with a headlock takedown. Sol back up and hits a kick, she trips Grace and goes for a kick but Grace rolls out of the way. Back up, lockup, Sol with the headlock. Grace with a back suplex, Sol on her feet, they go into the ropes and Grace takes Sol down and then hits a backbreaker. Grace puts Ruca in the corner, hits a spinebuster and covers for two.

Grace goes for the Juggernaut Driver, Ruca escapes and leaps at Grace but gets caught. Grace goes to put her on the top but Ruca goes over the top and headscissors Grace to the floor! She gives onto Grace, rolls her in and hits a springboard splash as we go to PIP break.

Back from PIP break, Grace has Sol in the corner and gets her on the top. Big slap from Grace, she grabs Grace and puts her upside down on her shoulders but Sol comes off. Sol sent neck-first into the corner. Sol battles back with jabs, springboard crossbodies off each side.

Sol charges at Grace in the corner and gets put on the apron. High crossbody but Grace holds on and pulls her up — DDT by Sol! Cover gets a nearfall! Sol is looking frustrated at this point. She grabs Grace in the corner for an Irish whip but gets shoves back, Grace with a spinning backfist, drops her with a bodyslam and a Grace Under Pressure for a nearfall!

Grace goes for the Juggernaut Driver, Sol counters with a rollup for two. Superkick by Sol, she goes up top but Grace slams the ropes to crotch her. Grace grabs Sol on her shoulders, SOS!

The lights suddenly go out and when they come up — ROSEMARY IS HERE! Wendy Choo attacks Grace from behind for the DQ!

Winner: Jordyne Grace by DQ (9:00)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match for these two. Sol looked competitive against the badass Grace and the match delivered. And they actually had a TNA angle (Rosemary vs. Grace) play out a bit on NXT for continuity! Works for me.

They put Grace to sleep post-match.

* Tatum and Lyra are at Tatum’s dollhouse and Tatum is VERY excited. She has a Roxy doll, a Backy Lynch doll, a Shayna doll which she’s not happy with. Lyra says she has so many cute coping mechanisms but they need to focus on Rosemary and Wendy because they’re out of control. She says Wendy was using her for the title, can you believe that? Lyra deadpans “Imagine that.” Tatum snaps the head off a doll and freaks out but Lyra calms her down. The match is next week.

* Ava is with Giulia and Funaki and congratulates Giulia on her win, with #1 announcer translating. Roxy walks in and says she’s surprised the red carpet isn’t out. She says Giulia isn’t going to take her division. Giulia says Roxy is scared and should be.

* Brooks Jenson walks up to Dion and asks what he meant by gaslighting last week. Spears walks in and Dion says remember what he told him. Dion leaves, Brooks says Spears may be gaslighting him. Spears asks Brooks what he belives because that’s all that matters. He’s going to allow him to make the decision for himself and Dion is acting like the kind of friend Josh and Fallon was.

Eddy walks along with a bunch of woman and Ashante walks up, says he sees right through him and walks off.

Set For Next Week:

– Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

– Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

– Ethan Page NXT Championship match contract signing with Trick Williams or Pete Dunne

Last Man Standing Match

Pete Dunne vs. Trick Williams

They start brawling at the bell, Trick ducks a clothesline and comes off the ropes with a lariat. He charges but is sent over the top, Dunne dives onto him. Dunne keeps the pressure on him, whipping him into the steel steps, and then hits a chop against the guardrail. Trick turns it around though and hits his own chops!

Trick tosses Dunne onto the apron and goes up — piledriver attempt, but Dunne hooks his leg on the top rope to block and hits a backdrop onto the apron. Ref counts as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Dunne knees Trick in the head and goes for a kick, but Trick blocks it and fires back with an axe kick and a clothesline. He grabs Dunne, pulls him up into the uranage! The ref counts, Dunne rolls out of the ring at five. Trick goes to follow but Dunne nails him in the head. He grabs a chair and bridgs it into the ring, puts Trick’s hands on it and STOMPS the fingers! But Trick grabs the chair and drives it into Dunne’s gut, neckbreaker and the ref counts to eight before Dunne is up.

Trick goes for a German suplex but Dunne lands on his feet and hits a snap suplex. He slaps at Trick and stomps him down, grabs the chair and sets it in the corner. Dunne grabs Trick and throws him HEAD-FIRST into the chair! The ref counts and gets to seven before Trick goes to his feet on the floor.

Dunne throws Trick onto the steps and stomps him. Ref counts to eight as Dunne pulls the mats back. Dunne goes for a double underhook but Trick blocks it! He puts Dunne on the floor, goes for a catapult but Dunne sits up and HITS A DDT ONTO THE FLOOR! The ref counts to nine before Trick is up!

Slap by Dunne sends Trick into the ring. Dunne follows in, pump kick to Trick. Dunne with stomps to the head and backs off as the ref counts — Trick up at nine! Dunne charges but Trick pops him up for an uppercut! Dunne dodges a leaping knee, he hits the Bitter End! The ref counts — Trick up at the last second but also falls back down.

Dunne has the chair, he swings but Trick dodges! Spinning roundhouse into the chair into Dunne’s head! We get to eight before Dunne is up — INTO THE TRICK SHOT! Ref counts Dunne suddenly up at nine!

Trick is now out to the floor and clears the commentary booth. Onto the apron but Dunne grabs him and hits a powerbomb into the NXT wrap of the booth! Ref count hits nine, but Trick is up. Dunne grabs Trick and throws him into the crowd! Dunne drags Trick to the raised podium! He nails Trick with a pipe and goes for a suplex off the pipe — but Trick blocks it and nails Dunne several times! He swings, Dunne moves — RUSSIAN LEGSWEEP TO THE FLOOR INTO A TABLE!

The ref checks on both of them, and Trick is moving first. The ref is at eight and Ethan Page is out here telling Dunne to get up! Page goers at Trick — and gets backdropped through the table as the ref hits 10!

Winner: Trick Williams (14:15)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Okay, I should say — I hate Last Man Standing matches. The 10 counts completely destroy any momentum in the match and that happened here. But Dunne and Trick gave it their all and had a pretty good one for the time they got. People who don’t mind LMS matches will rate this higher but even by my standards this was pretty good.

* Ava is with Stone and Stevie and tells someone she’ll see him later. She hands up and says it’s Punk, and he’s announcing something for Chicago for next week.

* Back in the ring, Trick is still celebrating.

And with that, we’re done for the night!