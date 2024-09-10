Shawn Michaels Teases Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair At WWE NXT’s CW Debut

It appears as if Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair are coming to NXT for the brand’s CW debut. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made note of The Street Profits appearing on tonight’s show, and Belair noted that trhey “might need to make their own lil appearance someday too” on Twitter.

Michaels retweeted the post and replied:

“.@BiancaBelairWWE @Jade_Cargill I hear you ladies loud and clear and love the sound of that. Door’s always open, just say when.”

Cargill then suggested the Chicago show on October 1st and Michaels wrote:

“Then ladies, I’ll see you in Chicago.”

.@BiancaBelairWWE @Jade_Cargill I hear you ladies loud and clear and love the sound of that. Door's always open, just say when. https://t.co/GAssUiIbHs — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 10, 2024