WWE News: Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title on Smackdown After Tapping, Post-Smackdown Dark Match Result

– Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on Smackdown, but it wasn’t without controversy. The Imperium member retained the title against Sheamus after hitting him with a shillelagh amid a Brutes and Imperium brawl. Moments earlier, Gunther was on the verge of tapping to a sharpshooter and slammed his hand on the mat twice, but referee Jessika Carr waved off the apparent tap and Gunther was able to get to the ropes:

– PWInsider reports that Matt Riddle defeated Damien Priest after Smackdown ended. The originally-advertised dark match main event was Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the United States Championship.