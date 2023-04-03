WWE Hall of Fame News: Konnan’s Speech Was Well-Received, Backstage Reaction to New Format, More

A new report has some details on the backstage reactions to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Fightful Select reports that Konnan’s speech inducting Rey Mysterio was “very well received” by the company, while Ric Flair’s speech inducting the Great Muta had the “opposite” reaction.

Vince McMahon was backstage throughout Smackdown and the Hall of Fame Ceremony. According to talent the site spoke to, they liked the newer form for the Hall of Fame compared to the versions from before the pandemic.

The ceremony saw Stacy Keibler, Muta, Andy Kaufman, the late Tim White, and Mysterio all inducted. If you missed it, our full report of the special is here.