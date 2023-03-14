wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Fame Announcement Set For This Week’s The Bump
The next inductee to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class will be revealed on this week’s The Bump. WWE announced on Monday that the inductee will be announced on Wednesday’s show, which will also feature an appearance by Ric Flair as you can see below:
BREAKING: The next inductee into the #WWEHOF Class of 2023 will be revealed this Wednesday on @WWETheBump!
PLUS: Special guest and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer @RicFlairNatrBoy joins the show. See you at 1pm ET!
Rey Mysterio is the only name yet announced for the 2023 class.
