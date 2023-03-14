WWE Hall of Fame Announcement Set For This Week’s The Bump

The next inductee to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class will be revealed on this week’s The Bump. WWE announced on Monday that the inductee will be announced on Wednesday’s show, which will also feature an appearance by Ric Flair as you can see below:

Rey Mysterio is the only name yet announced for the 2023 class.