WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Will Reportedly Be Live, Notes on Plans For Show

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of Fame 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony may not be taped as was previously reported. As announced earlier this month, April 6th on Peacock. According to PWInsider, the show will not be pre-taped and will have fans via the ThunderDome.

According to the site, plan is reportedly to have many of the inductees from the 2020 and 2021 classes as they can on stage in Tampa for the show. There will be some of the roster and invited guests present at the event.

Jeremy Thomas

