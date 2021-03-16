wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Will Reportedly Be Live, Notes on Plans For Show
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony may not be taped as was previously reported. As announced earlier this month, April 6th on Peacock. According to PWInsider, the show will not be pre-taped and will have fans via the ThunderDome.
According to the site, plan is reportedly to have many of the inductees from the 2020 and 2021 classes as they can on stage in Tampa for the show. There will be some of the roster and invited guests present at the event.
