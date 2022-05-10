WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged For Punching A Passenger On A Plane

Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges after he allegedly punched a passenger on a plane in San Francisco. The WWE Hall of Famer was filmed striking a passenger who was harassing him in mid-air during a flight several weeks ago. (per PWInsider):

“The circumstances include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in the case,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen M. Wagstaffe said. “We now deem this case to be closed.”

Following the announcement, Tyson’s legal team released a statement thanking Wagstaffe personally. The statement read: “We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work.”