WWE News: WWE Hints At AJ Styles Getting US Title Shot, Top 10 Strangest Pinfall Locations, New Ride Along Tonight

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE is hinting at the possibility of AJ Styles getting a US title shot against Ricochet, by asking fans on social media if he deserves one. Styles’ getting the shot was also hinted at in the RAW preview. In the WWE.com poll, 82% voted: “Yes. He pinned Ricochet in their first matchup fair and square.” The rest went with, “No. He has more to prove in order to earn an opportunity.”

– The latest WWE top 10 looks at the strangest pinfall locations in history.

– WWE will air a new episode of Ride Along tonight featuring The IIconics, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

