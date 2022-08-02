WWE Hosting WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Next Week

WWE is set to host a “launch party” for WrestleMania 39 next week with Snoop Dogg among those in attendance. WWE announced via press release on Tuesday that the event takes place on August 11th at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT in Los Angeles at Sofi’s Stadium featuring Snoop, JoJo Siwa, Gabriel Iglesias, Seth Rollins, Beck Lynch, and more.

You can see the full announcement below: