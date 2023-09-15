WWE News: WWE Content on Hulu Set To Expire, Corey Graves Working For Pittsburgh Steelers, WWE Playlist Looks At Rivals Forced To Team Up

– PWInsider reports that the WWE content on Hulu currently has an expiration date of 10 or 11 days, outside of the last few weeks of Smackdown. This is not the first time this has happened (not even the first time this year), and likely means the company’s contract extension for Hulu may be up. The last time it happened, the content never left as a deal was reached.

– During the latest After the Bell, Corey Graves noted that he is doing voiceover work for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ videos.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at rivals forced to team together.