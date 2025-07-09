WWE ID Champions To Be Crowned At GCW Presents The ID Showcase

The first WWE ID Champions will be crowned at the GCW=presented The ID Showcase over SummerSlam weekend. The WWE ID Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the matches to determine the inaugural champions will take place at the August 1st show in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kylie Rae will face Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel to determine the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion, while the first WWE ID Men’s Champion sill be determined in the finals of a tournament. The semifinals for that tournament will take place at House Of Champions Presents The ID Showcase on July 19th in Orlando, Florida with the following matches:

* Quarterfinal Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Sean Legacy

* Quarterfinal Match: Bryce Donovan vs. Cappuccino Jones

* Semifinal Match: Brad Baylor vs. Jack Cartwheel OR Sean Legacy

* Semifinal Match: Ice Williams vs. Bryce Donovan OR Cappuccino Jones

