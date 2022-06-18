WWE Issues Statement on Passing of Former Referee Dave Hebner

– WWE.com issued the following statement on the passing of former referee Dave Hebner, who passed away earlier this week at age 73.

David Hebner passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away.

Throughout a storied career, Hebner found himself at the center of some of WWE’s most iconic moments. Hebner officiated the classic showdown between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III, and the clash between Savage and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V.

Hebner and his brother Earl helped author one of the most memorable moments in WWE history when Andre The Giant and Hogan met on WWE Main Event for the WWE Title in 1988. With Dave locked in closet, Earl and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase laid a trap for The Hulkster. As Dave joined Earl in the ring, he had the befuddled Hogan seeing double in disbelief.

Following the conclusion of his impressive officiating career, Hebner would work for WWE in a backstage capacity until 2005.

WWE extends its condolences to Hebner’s family, friends and fans.