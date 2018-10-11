WWE Issues Statement Regarding Reports of Saudi Arabian Journalist Disappearance

– WWE has issued a statement amid reports that Saudi Arabia may be responsible for the disappearance and possible death of a journalist. The company has begun to receive criticism in mainstream media outlets and on social media for their contract with the Saudi government, which includes plans for WWE Crown Jewel in November, as the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi becomes major global news.

Khashoggi, a Saudi-born journalist and Washington Post contributor who left the country and was critical in his reporting, was reported by the Post tonight to have been murdered earlier this month after being lured to the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Khashoggi was there to pick up paperwork that would allow him to remarry. He never returned to his fiancee, who was waiting outside the embassy, and Turkish officials claim to have audio and visual proof that he was tortured, murdered and dismembered inside the consulate. Saudi officials deny the claims and say Khashoggi left the property after picking up the paperwork.

The news comes as WWE has begun promoting WWE Crown Jewel heavily on Raw and Smackdown. Crown Jewel is the second event in the country as part of a ten-year agreement that has proven to be very profitable for the country. PWInsider has received a statement from the company, which reads simply, “We are currently monitoring the situation.”

It is worth noting that this statement was released before the report that Turkish officials told US authorities that they had audio and visual proof.