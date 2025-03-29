wrestling / News

WWE News: Je’Von Evans Asks Rob Van Dam How His Frog Splash is, Stephanie Vaquer Meets UFC Fighter

March 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Je'Von Evans WWE NXT 3-11-25, Leon Slater comparison Image Credit: WWE

– Je’Von Evans wants to know what Rob Van Dam thought of his frog splash. The NXT star posted to his Twitter account on Friday, retweeting a clip of his delivering a frog splash on this week’s show.

Evans wrote:

“@TherealRVD You Approve?? #TheYoungOG #NXTYoungBlood #WWENXT”

The ECW legend has yet to respond.

– Stephanie Vaquer met up with UFC fighter Ignacio Bahamondes, with two sharing a pic together on Instagram.

Bahamondes won his latest fight, beating Jalin Turner at UFC 313.

