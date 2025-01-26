WWE News: Jey Uso Comments On Saturday Night’s Main Event Loss, Cody Rhodes Praises Uso After Show

– Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he reacted to the match in a post-show video. Saturday’s show saw Uso push Gunther to the limit, but he ultimately took the pinfall loss. In a video posted to the WWE Instagram account, Uso reacted to the match as you can see below.

“I just lost the match for the World Championship,” Uso said (per Fightful). “Next move for Jey Uso. Man, I gotta win the World Rumble now, uce.”

– Video from after last night’s show saw Cody Rhodes and Uso in the ring together. You can see the clip below, with Rhodes praising Uso and saying that Uso was a champion to him and the people in the audience: