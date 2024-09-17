WWE News: Joe Tessitore Earning Praise For Raw Work, Note On Smackdown Guest Appearances

* Joe Tessitore is reportedly getting high marks for his work on WWE Raw thus far. PWInsider and Fightful Select both report that the new Raw announcer has been getting heavy praise within WWE for his work, with PWInsider specifically noting the positive word around his work on Monday’s show.

* PWInsider also notes that several of the legends who appeared on WWE Smackdown’s USA Network return were booked with just a day or two’s notice. Rob Van Dam noted on his latest podcast that he was contacted on Wednesday and asked if he was available for the show.