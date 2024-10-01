WWE News: Judgment Day Stand Tall Over Damian Priest On Raw, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Return

– The Judgment Day came out on top in a brawl with Damien Priest on WWE Raw thanks to the numbers advantage. Monday’s episode saw the Judgment Day defeat the LWO in a six-man tag team match after Finn Balor interfered for his stablemates. The group then cut a promo vowing that they would prove they didn’t need Priest or Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood when Balor battles Priest and Morgan defends her WWE Women’s World Championship against Ripley.

Ripley then came out and mocked Dominik Mysterio, saying he was claustrophobic and would soil himself from the shark cage as she beat Morgan. Priest ran into the ring and laid out Carlito and JD McDonagh before going after Balor, as Ripley took chased of Morgan and tried to lock Mysterio in the cage. Morgan made the save for Mysterio and brawled with Ripley as Mysterio helped his allies take out Priest.

– Kayden Carter and Katana Chance returned on tonight’s show as they made the save for Lyra Valkyria, who was being overwhelmed by the Pure Fusion Collective. Chance was wearing a protective mask due to her broken nose, as you can see below: