WWE News: KSI Comments On Being RKO’d On Smackdown, Michin Teases Change Following Loss

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown KSI Randy Orton 3-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

– KSI ended up laid out by Randy Orton on WWE Smackdown, and he took to social media to comment. Logan Paul’s business partner took an RKO from Orton during Friday’s Smackdown and he posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Why am I always just getting beat up on WWE?”

– Michin was frustrated after her loss to Tiffany Stratton on this week’s show and posted a video after her match, noting that “something’s gotta change”:

