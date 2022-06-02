WWE Launches Official NFT Marketplace ‘Moonsault’

WWE has announced the launch of their new service Moonsault, the official NFT marketplace for the company. You can find the website here.

WWE’S NFT MARKETPLACE, “MOONSAULT,” LAUNCHES

WITH FIRST OFFICIAL PREMIUM LIVE EVENT COLLECTION

WWE AND FOX ENTERTAINMENT’S BLOCKCHAIN CREATIVE LABS

RELEASING 10,000+ “NFT FLIPS” FOR “HELL IN A CELL”

STAMFORD, Conn. and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 — Tomorrow, Friday, June 3, WWE Moonsault will debut its first official NFT collection in advance of the annual WWE premium live event HELL IN A CELL. The marketplace’s launch was announced today by Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, and Scott Greenberg, CEO of FOX Entertainment’s Web3 studio Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL).

The limited-edition collection will include 10,000+ “NFT Flips,” each featuring a WWE Superstar tied to the HELL IN A CELL event. In the days after HELL IN A CELL, each NFT Flip will transform to reveal a 10-20 second video highlight of the featured Superstar. The NFT Flips will be sold on “Moonsault” in “Cases” of three, randomized at minting, for $30 per Case. “Moonsault” will be powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly blockchain technology.

WWE and BCL launched WWE’s official NFT marketplace, “Moonsault,” this past Friday, May 27, during SMACKDOWN on FOX, and promoted the debut across WWE and FOX media platforms, as well as on WWE Discord. The first 10,000 fans to create a wallet on the platform received a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, all of which were claimed within only a few hours.

In the future, more limited-edition Cases of NFT Flips, and other video highlights and digital collectibles centered on WWE Superstars and iconic moments from the company’s history, will be dropped on “Moonsault,” timed to major WWE premium live events throughout the year.

HELL IN A CELL streams live this Sunday, June 5, on Peacock.