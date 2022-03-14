wrestling / News

WWE Launches Its Own NFT Platform

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE has launched its own NFT platform. The company revealed that yesterday at SXSW, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the launch of WWE Moonsault, which will serve as “the official marketplace for WWE NFTs.”

Fans can give the official WWE Moonsault website to sign up to receive more details.

You can view the announcement below.

