wrestling / News
WWE Launches Its Own NFT Platform
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has launched its own NFT platform. The company revealed that yesterday at SXSW, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the launch of WWE Moonsault, which will serve as “the official marketplace for WWE NFTs.”
Fans can give the official WWE Moonsault website to sign up to receive more details.
You can view the announcement below.
Yesterday at #SXSW, WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon announced WWE's new NFT platform, WWE Moonsault!
Head to the site and sign up for additional details ➡️ https://t.co/cLAl9Sr8jq pic.twitter.com/tQtbUlxGeJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2022
