– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE LFG contestant Leigh Laurel spoke about her experience working with the veterans on the program. She considers Booker T the easiest veteran to work with.

Laurel said which on the veterans is easiest to work with (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would have to say Booker T. Booker T is at the PC every Tuesday for NXT TV.” She continued on the WWE Hall of Famer, “So in my mind, I was like, ‘If I could have more conversations with my coach, I think that would be the most helpful.’ … One day, if I debut on NXT, he already has information about me, he knows how to speak about me already.”

New episodes of WWE LFG air on Sunday night on A&E.