wrestling / News
WWE LFG’s Leigh Laurel Thinks Booker T Is the Easiest Coach To Work With
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE LFG contestant Leigh Laurel spoke about her experience working with the veterans on the program. She considers Booker T the easiest veteran to work with.
Laurel said which on the veterans is easiest to work with (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would have to say Booker T. Booker T is at the PC every Tuesday for NXT TV.” She continued on the WWE Hall of Famer, “So in my mind, I was like, ‘If I could have more conversations with my coach, I think that would be the most helpful.’ … One day, if I debut on NXT, he already has information about me, he knows how to speak about me already.”
New episodes of WWE LFG air on Sunday night on A&E.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan