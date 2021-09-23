wrestling / News
WWE Likely To Grant Release Request of Gran Metalik
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Gran Metalik requested his release from the WWE, due to a “lack of opportunities”. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE is likely to grant Metalik’s request. The mentality in the company is different. While in 2019, they would be less likely to release people as they were trying to keep talent, that’s not the case now. Metalik’s deal is expected to end in 2023.
