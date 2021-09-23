wrestling / News

WWE Likely To Grant Release Request of Gran Metalik

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gran Metalik WWE 205 Live WWE Main Event Lucha House Party

It was reported yesterday that Gran Metalik requested his release from the WWE, due to a “lack of opportunities”. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE is likely to grant Metalik’s request. The mentality in the company is different. While in 2019, they would be less likely to release people as they were trying to keep talent, that’s not the case now. Metalik’s deal is expected to end in 2023.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gran Metalik, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading