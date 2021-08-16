WWE Likely To Return To Saudi Arabia In October

It was reported last month that WWE was planning to return to Saudi Arabia in October for an event, which would be their first in the country since February 2020’s Super Showdown.

PWInsider has confirmed that WWE will hold their Crown Jewel event in Riyadh on October 21, a Thursday. There had been talking of running the first Thursday in November, but October 21 was finalized last week. October 22 will see the company in Wichita, Kansas for Smackdown, which is an 18-hour flight from Riyadh.