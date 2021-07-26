wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia In October
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast reports that the WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia in October, barring any possible restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A date has not been confirmed, but the rumor is that the show will happen on October 21, a Thursday.
WWE last had a show in the country in February 2020, for Super Showdown. The event featured Bill Goldberg defeating Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.
Hearing from source:
WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia in October.
(If there are no restrictions at that time)
Heard 10/21 but have not double confirmed. #WWE #News pic.twitter.com/ojILv6yyEC
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 26, 2021
