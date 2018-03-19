WWE Live Event Results 3.18.18: AJ Styles Pulled From The Show

WWE Smackdown live from San Angelo, TX

Credit: wrestlinginc.com:

* It was announced that WWE Champion AJ Styles wouldn’t be appearing because of an injury suffered at Friday’s live event at MSG

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension.

* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

* Breezango & Zack Ryder beat Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis & Primo Colon.

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable and Rusev & Aiden English

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Ruby Riott (w/ Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) went to a no-contest after interference from The Riott Squad interfered. Becky Lynch and Naomi made save, which led to a six women tag match.

* Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan

* U.S. Champion Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn