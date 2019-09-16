wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Macon, Georgia: Tamina Snuka Makes In-Ring Return
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Macon, Georgia on Saturday night, which featured the in-ring return of Tamina Snuka. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson via DQ.
– Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Braun Strowman defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)
– Natalya defeated Tamina
– No Way Jose defeated EC3
– The Miz defeated Cesaro
– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
– RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans
– WWE Universal Championship Match, Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin
#WWEMacon @WrestleTalk_TV @OliDavis 6 man tag team. House show. @AlexaBliss_WWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/mpRfFwd8CQ
— Larry T (@larryt34) September 15, 2019
Had an AMAZING time at #WWEMacon ! Admiring these two beautiful souls. @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins ! Next time I want to meet them and get autograph. pic.twitter.com/FV8WsxpaQ7
— Sambora (@sambora___) September 15, 2019
Seth in action at #WWEMacon #SethRollins
🎥: kathrynthielke on Instagram pic.twitter.com/d22LkHFG6h
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) September 15, 2019
Tamina has been out of action after suffering a concussion in July.
