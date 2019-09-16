WWE Live Event Results From Macon, Georgia: Tamina Snuka Makes In-Ring Return

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand in Macon, Georgia on Saturday night, which featured the in-ring return of Tamina Snuka. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson via DQ.

– Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Braun Strowman defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows)

– Natalya defeated Tamina

– No Way Jose defeated EC3

– The Miz defeated Cesaro

– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

– RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans

– WWE Universal Championship Match, Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin

Had an AMAZING time at #WWEMacon ! Admiring these two beautiful souls. @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins ! Next time I want to meet them and get autograph. pic.twitter.com/FV8WsxpaQ7 — Sambora (@sambora___) September 15, 2019

Tamina has been out of action after suffering a concussion in July.