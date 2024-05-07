Asuka Injured, Replaced By Dakota Kai In Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Asuka is out of the Queen Of The Ring Tournament due to injury, with Dakota Kai taking her place. Kai announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that Asuka was hurt and that5 she would step in to face Lyra Valkyria in the first round.

Asuka and Kai’s Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY is part of the tournament and defeated Natalya in the first round on tonight’s show.