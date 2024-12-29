WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.28.24: Bron Breakker Battles Sami Zayn, More

WWE held a live event on their holiday tour in Baltimore on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* The Wyatt Sicks def. The Final Testament

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn

* CM Punk & Rey Mysterio def. New Day

* Otis def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Cage Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest