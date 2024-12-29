wrestling / News
WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.28.24: Bron Breakker Battles Sami Zayn, More
WWE held a live event on their holiday tour in Baltimore on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* The Wyatt Sicks def. The Final Testament
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. IYO SKY
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn
* CM Punk & Rey Mysterio def. New Day
* Otis def. Ludwig Kaiser
* Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Cage Match: Gunther def. Damian Priest
