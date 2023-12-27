wrestling / News

WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More

December 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Raw Image Credit; WWE

WWE held a live event in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday featuring CM Punk’s WWE in-ring return and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludvig Kaiser

* WWE Womens Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Omos def. R-Truth

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Ivy Nile & Shayna Baszler

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day def. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso

* CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio.

* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed

* Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

