wrestling / News
WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
WWE held a live event in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday featuring CM Punk’s WWE in-ring return and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Kofi Kingston def. Ludvig Kaiser
* WWE Womens Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Omos def. R-Truth
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Ivy Nile & Shayna Baszler
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day def. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso
* CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio.
* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed
* Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre
Here he is pic.twitter.com/BsbcCnbzMx
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) December 27, 2023
CM Punk hits Dominik with the GTS to get the win in his first match back in WWE during #WWEMSG tonight:
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 27, 2023
CM Punk cuts a promo after defeating Dominik Mysterio in his #WWEMSG return match: “When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania…that isn’t me finishing my story, that’s just me getting started.” #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/QLySiQ4ojH
— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) December 27, 2023
Americannightmarecody 🤝 little Cody Rhodes #WWEMSG#WWERaw #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4gENzI501s
— WWE (@wweusnews) December 27, 2023
Long Live Brodie Lee and Windham Rotunda 🕊️🤍 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/LWRmd5RnVv
— peach (@peach4peeps) December 27, 2023