WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More

WWE held a live event in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday featuring CM Punk’s WWE in-ring return and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludvig Kaiser

* WWE Womens Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Omos def. R-Truth

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Ivy Nile & Shayna Baszler

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day def. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso

* CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio.

* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed

* Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

Here he is pic.twitter.com/BsbcCnbzMx — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) December 27, 2023

CM Punk hits Dominik with the GTS to get the win in his first match back in WWE during #WWEMSG tonight: 🎥: @stellar_jl319 pic.twitter.com/yCm5OXE3Rm — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 27, 2023

CM Punk cuts a promo after defeating Dominik Mysterio in his #WWEMSG return match: “When I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania…that isn’t me finishing my story, that’s just me getting started.” #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/QLySiQ4ojH — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) December 27, 2023