Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.17.25  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, AL

Maxxine Dupri (w/ Natalya and Tozawa) vs. Ivy Nile (w/ The Creed Brothers)

-I know we have seen this match at least once before on this show this year. Ivy is becoming Miss Main Event with all the run she has been getting. Dupri gets a monkey flip out of the corner. She tries a head kick, but Ivy catches the leg and then hits a lariat. Running kick in the corner from Nile gets a one count. Nile buries a knee in the back and pulls on Dupri’s arms. The crowd gest into this one as they try to rally Maxxine, but Ivy plants her with a release German Suplex for two. Nice forearms from Nile! Maxxine shows some grit as she fires up and responds with right hands. Clothesline and then another from Maxxine. Blake lets us know these two are 1-1 against each other this year. Thanks Blake! DDT from Maxxine and she hits the reverse Caterpillar into an elbow. Julius on the apron and Nattie pulls him down. Tozawa off the apron with a cross-body to The Creeds. Back in the ring Maxxine hits a head kick and hits a cross-body off the top, but Ivy rolls with her. She powers Maxxine up, but she slips and tries a roll-up, but Ivy rolls with than and uses the ropes to get more leverage and the pin at 5:05.

Winner: Ivy Nile via pin at 5:05

-This was a fine little match and I dug the ending with the reversals. Again, keep giving Maxxine work and see how she develops. **

-Video package covering WWE’s takeover of Atlanta this past weekend! Evolution was fantastic and no, I did not watch All In. I have a mortgage and two kids, so days of me paying for a PPV are over.

-Back to RAW as Naomi delivers her victory address and explains we never saw it coming. She is done with the nonsense on SmackDown and outgrew Bianca and Jade. Rhea Ripley interrupts and then so does Iyo and eventually Pearce comes down to make the expected Three Way at SummerSlam. Works for me!

-Back to RAW as Lyra and Bayley went to battle in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match to see who gets Becky at SummerSlam. Fun match! Also, we are nearly 30 minutes into this show and the focus has been on the Women’s Division. Lyra gets the win and here’s Becky Lynch (in red and yellow) to stare her down. Becky looks great!

-Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego. Should be a sweet visual. I like when they head to baseball stadiums. Speaking of which, we have the best baseball park in America here in Pittsburgh. SummerSlam one year? Money in The Bank?

Austin Theory vs. El Grande Americano

-This is the first time I have ever reviewed an El Grande match. Kind of nervous to be honest! Grande uses his Lucha moves to start. They collide in the ring and neither budges. Grande goes to the mat and hooks a hammerlock into a headstand to put some flare on it. Fantastic! El Grande celebrates one time too many and Theory catches him with an arm-drag into an armbar. We get a “let’s go Theory” chant which is kind of weird, but he is starting to get a following. Suplex from Theory gets a two count. Grande floats over in the corner but gets tripped and goes head first into the middle buckle. Theory rolls in from the apron and hits a dropkick as we fade to a break at 2:20.

-Clash in Paris commercial!

-Back at 3:55 with El Grande regrouping on the floor. Theory goes after the mask which draws a gasp from the crowd. El Grande rakes the face and lands a right hand. Theory hits a monkey flip out of the corner, but Grande lands on his feet. He springs to the top rope and hits a Blockbuster for two. The crowd starts changing for Theory again. He flips out of a suplex and hits a belly-to-back suplex to leave both men down. Running forearm from Theory and another followed by a boot to the face. Double Under hook into a twisting suplex. Grande blocks A Town Down and hits a right hand. He loads the mask, but Theory catches him on his shoulders. Grande goes to the eyes and hits the headbutt for the pin at 7:15.

Winner: El Grande Americano via pin at 7:15

-Main Event was just blessed with the GREATEST LUCHADOR OF ALL TIME. I wanted to see them got a bit more time. Still fun match. **3/4

-Back to Saturday Night’s Main Event as Seth Rollins may or may not be injured depending on who you ask and believe.

-Back to RAW as Paul Heyman notes that Seth Rollins until June to Cash In, so there’s no rush to get back. Heyman hypes up Bron as the next Heayvweight Champion! The man is going to Main Event many WrestleManias and it won’t shock me to see Breakker vs. Jacob headline at Mania in the next five to ten years.

-WWE heads to Perth this October!

-We get video to cover what has lead to Jelly Roll/Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul/Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam! I mean, he is in good hands with Drew and Randy out there and Logan can handle himself as well.

-Back to RAW as we have a Gauntlet Match to see who faces GUNTHER at SummerSlam. Breakker runs through everyone until we get to CM Punk as the final entrant. Bronson Reed gets involved, but Jey Uso (big pop) runs out for the save and Punk ends up getting the pin. As most expected, it’s Punk vs. GUNTHER at SummerSlam! Last time Punk worked Met Life was Mania 29 against Undertaker. Bronson Reed attacks Punk and then Breakker spears Jey. A stacked Tsunami is teased, but here’s ROMAN REIGNS TO A MASSIVE POP! Wow! Heyman sells it as you would expect and it’s on now! Roman leaves Reed and Breakker laying. I assume we get Reigns/Uso vs. Breakker/Reed at SummerSlam. A tag match seems like a good way to get Roman back into things. Nice touch with Punk expecting a helping hand from Roman, but the OTC remembers. That crowd was on fire for Roman. Somewhere Vince had to be screaming at the TV, “see, I knew they would love him.”

