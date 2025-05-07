wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt & Jeff Hardy’s 2009 WWE Backlash Match Online, Ric Flair vs. Kerry Von Erich Bout
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
– The WWE Vault YouTube account has posted the full I Quit match between Matt and Jeff Hardy from Backlash 2009. You can see the match below:
– The account also posted Ric Flair vs. Kerry Von Erich for NWA World Title from the May 6th, 1984 episode of WCCW:
