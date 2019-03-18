WWE May Not Do Battle Royals at WrestleMania This Year

– It’s still early, but there’s the possibility that WWE may not have their traditional battle royals this year. Speaking on Monday’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that there’s been no word on the company making plans for the Andre the Giant and Women’s Battle Royals.

“I have heard zero,” he noted about the matches. “And no one I know has heard anything. So there may not be battle royals.”

It is important to note here that WWE did not announced last year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal until exactly one year ago today, and WrestleMania took place on the same weekend last year that it is this year. So there could well be an announcement this week.

WWE had announced the women’s battle royal the week before, but that was the inaugural year for it and thus they were trying to build hype — something that backfired when allegations quickly resurfaced about Fabulous Moolah, who the women’s battle royal was named after, pimping out women. WWE quickly changed the name to the more generic “Women’s Battle Royal.”