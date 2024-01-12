New WWE Media & Production Head Ineligible For Future Emmys Over ESPN Scheme

Lee Fitting, the new head of WWE’s Media & Production teams, has been ruled ineligible for future Emmy participation due to a scheme to secure awards for ESPN College GameDay stars. The Athletic reports that Fitting, who was an SVP of Production for ESPN until he was released in December and oversaw College GameDay among his productions, was named in a scheme where ESPN was inserting fake names in Emmy entries in order to assign those Emmys won to on-air personalities.

According to the report, ESPN used fake names in the Emmy entries and then had the Emmy statuettes that they won re-engraved before handing them to the on-air personalities. ESPN changed the names of several hosts and labeled them as affiliated producers. Kirk Herbstreit was referenced as “Kirk Henry,” for example, and Lee Corso was “Lee Clark.” The move would allow those working on the show to be recognized, as the hosts weren’t eligible for credit list inclusion until last year. There’s no evidence suggesting the on-air talent knew their Emmys were improperly obtained.

The scheme was uncovered after the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences contacted ESPN to verify names in 2022. ESPN admitted to using false names. As a result, Fitting was deemed ineligible for future Emmy participation among the punishments given.

Fitting was hired on Tuesday as the new Head of Media & Production, taking many of the responsibilities filled by Kevin Dunn.