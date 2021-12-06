wrestling / News
WWE News: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee Pay Tribute to Beth Phoenix, Jim Cornette Reviews Ruthless Aggression
December 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee sent well wishes to Beth Phoenix, who made her final appearance at the NXT commentary booth at NXT WarGames on Sunday. You can see the video below of the Smackdown announcers paying tribute to Phoenix:
– Jim Cornette took a look at the most recent episode of Ruthless Aggression, which looked at the early days of WWE’s developmental program at the time: