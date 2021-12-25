WWE, MLW, & Impact Wrestling Reportedly Not Interested in Bringing Alberto El Patron

– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio, had sexual assault charges against him dropped earlier this month. In an interview with Michael Morales (via WrestlingNews.co), Alberto El Patron also stated that he had the power to take his ex-fiancee, Saraya-Jade Bevis (WWE’s Paige) “out of her job in two seconds.”

After the charges against him were dropped, El Patron claimed that he would be working in one of the three biggest US wrestling companies in 2022. Later on, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp commented on the situation, and reported that sources from WWE, MLW, and Impact Wrestling stated that there’s “no interest” in bringing in El Patron or they would be shocked if that was the case.

AEW talent sources also reportedly informed Sapp that they’ve never heard of him being mentioned as possibly coming in. Whether a major company does seek to hire Alberto El Patron again remains to be seen. The sexual assault charges against Patron were dropped when the witness failed to appear in court.