WWE Money in the Bank Card Said To Be Decided

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the card for WWE Money in the Bank has been decided upon, ahead of its May 10 date at the WWE Performance Center. As with previous events, there will be both a men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, with the winner being able to challenge for the title of their brand.

So far, Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have qualified, and it’s likely that Naomi will do so tonight. The men’s matches include Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro tonight on Smackdown, and Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory and Apollo Crews vs. MVP for next week’s RAW. There could also be swerves to set up more of the show.

The matches that are planned, which have been teased on WWE TV, include Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE title, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal title, Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders for the RAW tag team titles, Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day for the Smackdown tag team titles, Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s title and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella for the WWE Women’s tag team titles. The last match is the only one that wasn’t confirmed.