WWE News: MSK Defeat Legado Del Fantasma In NXT Main Event, Jake Atlas Comments on Win, Diamond Mine Vignette

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MSK fended off a challenge from Legado Del Fantasma on tonight’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw MSK defend the titles against Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in the main event. Santos Escobar got involved, but Bronson Reed took him out and the champions pinned Wilde after a Hart Attack for the win. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Jake Atlas picked up a win over LA Knight with help from Cameron Grimes, who distracted Knight by chatting up Ted DiBiase. Atlas posted to Twitter to comment on the win, writing:

“Please understand how huge this is for me & everyone in the community beside me.”

– A new vignette was aired on tonight’s show for the Diamond Mine, which you can see below:

