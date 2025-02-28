WWE News: Myles Borne On How He’s Different From Randy Orton, Ricky Saints Relinquishes DEFY Title

– Myles Borne has heard the comparisons between him and Randy Orton, and he took to social media to explain how they’re different. Borne has been getting chants from audiences comparing him to Orton due to his look and move style, and the NXT star posted to Twitter on Thursday to write:

“Bro I’m not Randy Orton, he hears voices… I don’t hear s**t”

– DEFY Wrestling announced on Friday that Ricky Saints has relinquished the promotion’s World Championship. Saints, who won the title from KENTA on February 7th, is now with WWE and part of the NXT brand. DEFY wrote on Twitter that a new champion will be determined next month:

“DEFY AFTERMATH SAT. MARCH 15th | WA HALL DEFY SUPER 8XGP will crown a new DEFY World Champion! Participants and matches will be announced soon. Do not miss this historic event! Tickets: http://DefyWrestling.com”