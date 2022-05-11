WWE News: Natalya Makes Cora Jade Pass Out In NXT Main Event, Alba Fyre Has Successful Re-Debut

– Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event of tonight’s WWE NXT, but Jade earned Nattie’s respect in the process. Nattie defeated Jade in the final match of the show when she locked in the Sharpshooter and Jade passed out rather than tap out. After the match, Natalya helped Jade up to her feet and hugged her, as you can see below:

– Kay Lee Ray had her in-ring redebut as Alba Fyre on tonight’s show, beating a returning Amari Miller: