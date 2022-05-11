wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Makes Cora Jade Pass Out In NXT Main Event, Alba Fyre Has Successful Re-Debut
May 10, 2022
– Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event of tonight’s WWE NXT, but Jade earned Nattie’s respect in the process. Nattie defeated Jade in the final match of the show when she locked in the Sharpshooter and Jade passed out rather than tap out. After the match, Natalya helped Jade up to her feet and hugged her, as you can see below:
Respect. 👊#WWENXT @NatbyNature @CoraJadeWWE pic.twitter.com/52aIhXomDV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 11, 2022
– Kay Lee Ray had her in-ring redebut as Alba Fyre on tonight’s show, beating a returning Amari Miller:
