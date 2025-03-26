wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Names Her Preferred Bloodsport XIII Opponent, Top 10 NXT Moments

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII Image Credit: GCW

– Natalya has an opponent in mind for her appearance at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. As announced earlier this month, Natalya will compete at the April 17th event and she responded to Barnett teasing the announcement of matches, calling for Miyu Yamashita:

– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT, and you can see the video below:

