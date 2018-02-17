WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: Tournament Action for 205 Live, New NXT, and Elimination Chamber

Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.

– Tuesday, February 20 will feature a new edition of 205 Live at 10:20 pm EST. This will feature the last first round matches for the Cruiserweight title tournament. Here’s the lineup:

* Jack Gallagher versus Mustafa Ali

* Ariya Daivari versus Buddy Murphy

– Wednesday, February 21 will feature a new edition of NXT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for next week’s show:

* Johnny Gargano puts his NXT career on the line against Andrade “Cien” Almas for one more chance at the NXT Championship

* Nikki Cross will be in action

– Friday, February 23 will feature a new Flashback Friday marathon that showcases four years of the WWE Network service and the Network’s original series. These include classic episodes of WrestleMania Rewind, WWE Countdown, WWE Ride Along, Table for 3, Monday Night Wars, Legends House, Swerved, and more.

– Saturday, February 24 will feature a new episode of This Week in WWE.

– Of course, Sunday, February 25 will feature the live WWE Network broadcast of the Elimination Chamber event. This will be proceeded by the Chamber’s Kickoff show. Following the event will be a special edition of Raw Talk.