WWE Network Cancels UK & Ireland Subscriptions, Content Free Until End Of Year
The WWE Network is coming to an end in the UK and Ireland, with its content free for subscribers until the end of the year. As Fightful notes, the following email was sent to subscribers noting that subscription to the Network has been disabled and will not renew as WWE shifts to Netflix starting on January 1st.
Until the end of the year, subscribers have complimentary access to Network content:
Dear WWE Network Subscriber,
On January 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area and Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE. As a result, subscription to WWE Network has been disabled in the app store and will not renew on your next billing date.
As a thank you for being for being a fan and valued subscriber, we welcome you to continue enjoying WWE Network with complimentary access until December 31, 2024, after which you will need to subscribe to Netflix to continue enjoying WWE content, including all Premium Live Events as well as Raw, SmackDown and NXT — streaming live, in one place, for the first time ever. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you’re all set.