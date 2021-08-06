WWE News: New Fan Contests For SummerSlam, Jessi Kamea Interview

– A couple of new fan contests have been announced for this month’s WWE SummerSlam. Iconic Events announced a contest promoting their screening of the August 21st PPV in select theaters, with 10 entrants winning a SummerSlam or John Cena merchandise bag (their choice) and one winning a signed WWE Championship replica and getting a personalized video message from a a WWE Superstar. You can enter that here, with no purchase necessary to win.

The second contest is being held by C4 Energy, and you can enter here by subscribing to their newsletter (with an additional entry by signing up for text communications). The winner gets to travel to Las Vegas for SummerSlam, with two tickets to the show and the SummerSlam After-Party. Five second prize winners receive signed memorabilia and C4 Energy drinks.

– Jessi Kamea was a guest on Teasy’s Table, and you can check out that interview below: