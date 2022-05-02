WWE Reportedly Giving New Talent 90 Days to Show Progress

According to a new report, WWE is now giving new talent 90 days to show progression in their development. As reported last week, WWE released 10 names from NXT including Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, Dexter Lumis, Paige Prinzivalli, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Sanjana George, Draco Anthony, Mila Malani, and Raelyn Divine. It had been reported at the time that with Harland, the feeling was that he had not shown the type of improvement in his ring work that coaches and officials wanted.

It was said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is handling all new talent the same way now, with talent reportedly in good shape if they’re showing steady progress. Several contracts are just 90-day deals and if there isn’t improvement shown than they won’t be kept around very long past then and even if they’re signed to long-term contracts, it’s still essentially a 90-day deal in terms of needing to show progress.