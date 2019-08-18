wrestling / News

WWE News: 205 Live Captain’s Challenge Teams Set, Kofi Kingston & Brock Lesnar Painted on Canvas to Canvas

August 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live logo

– The teams are set for the ten-man Captain’s Challenge match to take place on this week’s 205 Live…with a caveat. Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak have made their final picks for their five-man teams, which will do battle on Tuesday’s episode.

The caveat in question comes in the fact that Gulak said there isn’t anyone else that has made the kinds of sacrifices he has and is hoping to be convinced by someone worthy enough to join his team. The full teams are:

Team Gulak: Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza, and ???

Team Lorcan: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Isaiah Scott

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger continuing his “ABCs of WWE” as he paints Johnny Gargano, Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar:

