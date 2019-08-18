WWE News: 205 Live Captain’s Challenge Teams Set, Kofi Kingston & Brock Lesnar Painted on Canvas to Canvas

– The teams are set for the ten-man Captain’s Challenge match to take place on this week’s 205 Live…with a caveat. Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak have made their final picks for their five-man teams, which will do battle on Tuesday’s episode.

The caveat in question comes in the fact that Gulak said there isn’t anyone else that has made the kinds of sacrifices he has and is hoping to be convinced by someone worthy enough to join his team. The full teams are:

Team Gulak: Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, Angel Garza, and ???

Team Lorcan: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo, and Isaiah Scott

MY FINAL PICK FOR MY TEAM IS ISAIAH SWERVE SCOTT BECAUSE OF HIS PAST MATCH WITH GULAK ON 205 LIVE AND HE MIGHT WANT ANOTHER CRACK AT GULAK AND THIS IS A GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR THAT AND I ASKED DANNY BURCH IF HE COULD BE ON MY TEAM THIS TUESDAY BUT HES GOTTA TAKE HIS DOG TO THE VET — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 18, 2019

