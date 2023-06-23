wrestling / News
WWE News: 25 Years Of Edge & His Entrances, More
– WWE hosted a video featuring Edge reacting to highlights from his career, described as:
WWE Hall of Famer Edge rewatches some of his greatest milestones and career highlights, from legendary WrestleMania battles to his unlikely Royal Rumble return.
– WWE Playlist traced the changes over time to Edge’s arena entrances, detailed as:
Watch the many versions of Edge’s ring entrance and theme songs, from entering through the crowd to walking through fire.
– WWE hosted a highlight clip from “Stone Cold” Takes on America, described as:
Tasked with captaining a dogsled, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin puts his teachings to good use during a wild ride.
– UpUpDownDown featured a video for the launch of Final Fantasy 16 with Austin Creed, detailed as:
Buckle up, Austin Creed is about to take you on a ride! Join the UpUpDownDown host as he traverses the freshly released Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5 LIVE right on release day!