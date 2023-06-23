WWE News: 25 Years Of Edge & His Entrances, More

– WWE hosted a video featuring Edge reacting to highlights from his career, described as:

WWE Hall of Famer Edge rewatches some of his greatest milestones and career highlights, from legendary WrestleMania battles to his unlikely Royal Rumble return.

– WWE Playlist traced the changes over time to Edge’s arena entrances, detailed as:

Watch the many versions of Edge’s ring entrance and theme songs, from entering through the crowd to walking through fire.

– WWE hosted a highlight clip from “Stone Cold” Takes on America, described as:

Tasked with captaining a dogsled, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin puts his teachings to good use during a wild ride.

– UpUpDownDown featured a video for the launch of Final Fantasy 16 with Austin Creed, detailed as: