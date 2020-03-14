wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Teases Trip to Raw Chasing Kabuki Warriors, Stock Rebounds
March 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss is hinting at the possibility of going to Raw for a showdown with the Kabuki Warriors. Bliss posted the following to Twitter, hinting that she and Nikki Cross have the WOmen’s Tag Team Champions in their sights:
Here is the thing, @WWEAsuka & @WWEKairiSane—we’ve been trying to “get you” but you never seem to make your way to #Smackdown…Do we have to come to #Raw to finally get our wish? Lmk.
A girl needs some clarity.
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 13, 2020
– WWE’s stock rebounded after yesterday’s massive drop, closing at $35.86. That’s up $3.48 (10.75%) from Thursday’s close.
