WWE News: Alexa Bliss Teases Trip to Raw Chasing Kabuki Warriors, Stock Rebounds

March 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross Raw 8-19-19 Women's Tag Team Titles

– Alexa Bliss is hinting at the possibility of going to Raw for a showdown with the Kabuki Warriors. Bliss posted the following to Twitter, hinting that she and Nikki Cross have the WOmen’s Tag Team Champions in their sights:

– WWE’s stock rebounded after yesterday’s massive drop, closing at $35.86. That’s up $3.48 (10.75%) from Thursday’s close.

Alexa Bliss, Kabuki Warriors, RAW, WWE

