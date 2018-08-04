Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Amanpreet Singh Reveals ‘Dark’ Look at NXT Show, Natalya Teams Up With Maria Shriver, SummerSlam 2001 Video

August 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Amanpreet Singh, the former Mahabali Shera, debuted a new, darker look at the NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday night. As you can see in the below Instagram post from WWE, Singh appeared with a new entrance outfit for his match:

@mahabalishera rises from the darkness in #NXTLakeland to compete tonight!

– Natalya appears in a new video from WWE, in which she teams with Maria Shriver to raise awareness for Move For Minds. Move for Minds is aims to educate the public on the latest findings in Alzheimer’s research and tries to promote ways to help prevent the disease:

– WWE posted the following video recapping SummerSlam 2001 in sixty seconds:

